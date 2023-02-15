What’s Growing On: Updated Hurricane Ian Agricultural Impacts

The cost from the hurricane has risen to over $1 billion dollars.
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hurricane Ian’s landfall, back in late September, came at a time when fall vegetables and fruits were to be planted, making long term impacts even more likely.

And before the storm, the state’s citrus production was already expected to be the lowest since 1935 due to an insect-driven bacteria known as, citrus greening, that has led to a steady decline of fruits like oranges and grapefruit.

Citrus groves were completely destroyed with sustained winds of 150 mph of Ian. Trees were uprooted and in some cases, Ian left groves under several feet of water after dropping 10-20″ of rain across inland areas of Florida.

Christa Court; Director of the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program says, “Because of the part of the season they were in and the location that they are in in the state, they were the most significantly impacted.”

Early estimates at the end of 2021 predicted around $800 million dollars in agricultural losses, $300 million of which was citrus production alone. This makes the, now $1.03 billion, updated estimate staggering.

Here in Alachua County estimated production losses have risen to over five million dollars even with the limited, less severe, impacts we felt in North Central Florida. Manatee and Hillsborough counties suffered the greatest losses with over one hundred million dollars in each county alone.

Multigenerational growers were spending more money per acre on pesticides to combat the effects of citrus greening – and still producing less fruit, all while competition from central and south American countries is on the rise.

Official numbers on the agricultural impacts will be out later this year after fruit and vegetable harvesting is complete but the current, $1 billion dollar price tag is expected to surpass other impactful hurricanes to hit the sunshine state like Hurricane Irma.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The cost from the hurricane has risen to over $1 billion dollars.
What's Growing On: Updated Hurricane Ian Agricultural Impacts
VIDEO: Bradford County deputy rushes into burning building to save people trapped inside
Alachua man arrested after shooting at a tow truck driver