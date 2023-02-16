24th Annual Bear-A-Thon raises over $100 thousand for cancer research at UF Shands
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 24th annual Bear-A-Thon is over and once again raised over $100 thousand.
The fundraiser raised $115,700 in 13 hours.
Stuffed toy ducks and bears were for sale for children undergoing cancer treatment at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.
TV20 partnered with K-Country and Wind-FM for the event.
All of the money raised through the Bear-A-Thon will go to pediatric cancer research at Shands.
