24th Annual Bear-A-Thon raises over $100 thousand for cancer research at UF Shands

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 24th annual Bear-A-Thon is over and once again raised over $100 thousand.

The fundraiser raised $115,700 in 13 hours.

Stuffed toy ducks and bears were for sale for children undergoing cancer treatment at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.

TV20 partnered with K-Country and Wind-FM for the event.

All of the money raised through the Bear-A-Thon will go to pediatric cancer research at Shands.

