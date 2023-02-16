Alachua County Pets: Jemma, Buzz Pawldrin, Jasper

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes.

First up is the sweetest little lady, Jemma.

This pup has so much love to give and loves to stay cozy with fashionable sweaters!

Next up is a pup who loves to play and zoom after toys, Buzz Pawldrin.

Buzz is a very big fan of treats and doesn’t mind plopping down for a good cuddle after a long day outside.

Lastly is a kitty who has a beautiful personality, Jasper.

Jasper has a gorgeous blue coat to match and wants to be your best pal.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at the email on-screen.

