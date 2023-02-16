Alachua County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of deputy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies who died on Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office is asking for prayers following the death of a deputy. His death is considered a suicide.

They held a procession for the deputy down Tower Road to the medical examiner’s office.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office changed its logo to add a badge with a bar and badge number.

