Alachua County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of deputy
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies who died on Wednesday night.
The sheriff’s office is asking for prayers following the death of a deputy. His death is considered a suicide.
They held a procession for the deputy down Tower Road to the medical examiner’s office.
RELATED: Marion County Commissioners review mental health assistance for firefighters
On Facebook, the sheriff’s office changed its logo to add a badge with a bar and badge number.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.