An inmate that voted illegally has entered a plea deal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County inmate who illegally voted in 2020 has entered a plea.

According to court records, 23-year-old Xavier Artis entered a “nolo contendere” plea, which means Artis accepts fault but is not pleading guilty or not guilty.

Artis was one of at least 10 inmates to register to vote illegally in Alachua County.

He is already in jail for burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Because of yesterday’s plea, he was sentenced to 13 more months in prison.

