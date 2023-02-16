An inmate that voted illegally has entered a plea deal

Alachua County inmate has entered a plea deal for illegally voting and is sentenced to 13 more months in prison.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County inmate who illegally voted in 2020 has entered a plea.

According to court records, 23-year-old Xavier Artis entered a “nolo contendere” plea, which means Artis accepts fault but is not pleading guilty or not guilty.

Artis was one of at least 10 inmates to register to vote illegally in Alachua County.

He is already in jail for burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Because of yesterday’s plea, he was sentenced to 13 more months in prison.

