Bill signed to allow universities to give endorsement deals to athletes

House and Senate approved the bill to allow universities to steer endorsement deals to athletes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Gator head football coach Billy Napier as he signed a bill to allow universities to steer endorsement deals to athletes.

The house and senate approved the bill unanimously during a special legislative session last week.

The bill repeals a law that prohibited colleges and universities from directing compensation to athletes.

Supporters say the change will help Florida schools be more competitive in recruiting against schools in other states.

TRENDING: Marion County janitor arrested for inappropriately touching elementary school student

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

After the death of a 4-year-old East University Avenue is installing new crosswalks.
East University Avenue is getting a crosswalk installed
East University Avenue is getting a crosswalk installed
Bill signed to allow universities to give endorsement deals to athletes
Marion County janitor arrested for inappropriately touching elementary school student