Bill signed to allow universities to give endorsement deals to athletes
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Gator head football coach Billy Napier as he signed a bill to allow universities to steer endorsement deals to athletes.
The house and senate approved the bill unanimously during a special legislative session last week.
The bill repeals a law that prohibited colleges and universities from directing compensation to athletes.
Supporters say the change will help Florida schools be more competitive in recruiting against schools in other states.
TRENDING: Marion County janitor arrested for inappropriately touching elementary school student
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.