Bill signed to allow universities to give endorsement deals to athletes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Gator head football coach Billy Napier as he signed a bill to allow universities to steer endorsement deals to athletes.

The house and senate approved the bill unanimously during a special legislative session last week.

The bill repeals a law that prohibited colleges and universities from directing compensation to athletes.

Supporters say the change will help Florida schools be more competitive in recruiting against schools in other states.

