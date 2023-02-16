City of Hawthorne officially fills city manager position

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Hawthorne found a new permanent city manager.

City leaders could not come to contract terms with Ashley Hepburn, their first choice to be the next city manager.

Instead, they turned to interim manager John Martin.

The two sides agreed to terms and Martin started the permanent job this week.

Martin is the third city manager in Hawthorne in the last three years.

