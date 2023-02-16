Discrimination lawsuit filed against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A more than 22-year veteran of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

An attorney for Sgt. Kevin Davis filed the lawsuit in Alachua County court on Wednesday. The lawsuit claims Watson has violated Davis’ civil rights under the Florida Civil Rights Act and the Federal Equal Protection Clause.

Among the claims in the lawsuit is that the sheriff lets race play a role in employment decisions. He requires a photograph to be submitted with paperwork for decisions about promotions, transfers, and special assignments.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the litigations saying they would answer the claims in court.

