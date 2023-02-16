Discrimination lawsuit filed against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

A more than 22-year veteran of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A more than 22-year veteran of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

An attorney for Sgt. Kevin Davis filed the lawsuit in Alachua County court on Wednesday. The lawsuit claims Watson has violated Davis’ civil rights under the Florida Civil Rights Act and the Federal Equal Protection Clause.

Among the claims in the lawsuit is that the sheriff lets race play a role in employment decisions. He requires a photograph to be submitted with paperwork for decisions about promotions, transfers, and special assignments.

TRENDING: Police: Man shot in the head in Gainesville neighborhood

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the litigations saying they would answer the claims in court.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

House and senate approved the bill to allow universities to steer endorsement deals to athletes.
Bill signed to allow universities to give endorsement deals to athletes
After the death of a 4-year-old East University Avenue is installing new crosswalks.
East University Avenue is getting a crosswalk installed
East University Avenue is getting a crosswalk installed
Bill signed to allow universities to give endorsement deals to athletes
Marion County janitor arrested for inappropriately touching elementary school student