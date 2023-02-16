East University Avenue is getting a crosswalk installed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new crosswalk is being installed on East University Avenue in Gainesville at the location where a 4-year-old was hit and killed.

Dylan Roberts was hit while crossing the street at Fred Cone Park in November of 2021, City Commissioners voted to have F-dot install a crosswalk and light near the park.

That means when someone pushes the button to cross the road, traffic lights will flash.

The work should begin next month and be finished by the end of July.

TRENDING: Salt Life co-founder sentenced to 12 years for killing 18-year-old from Lake City

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.