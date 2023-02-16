East University Avenue is getting a crosswalk installed

After the death of a 4-year-old, East University Avenue is getting a crosswalk installed.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new crosswalk is being installed on East University Avenue in Gainesville at the location where a 4-year-old was hit and killed.

Dylan Roberts was hit while crossing the street at Fred Cone Park in November of 2021, City Commissioners voted to have F-dot install a crosswalk and light near the park.

That means when someone pushes the button to cross the road, traffic lights will flash.

The work should begin next month and be finished by the end of July.

