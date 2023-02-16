Gainesville city commission to meet with GRU to discuss solar contract

The commission made an agreement with a firm in 2018 to provide GRU with solar power.
The commission made an agreement with a firm in 2018 to provide GRU with solar power.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will discuss a solar contract with GRU on Thursday.

In October 2018, the city commission adopted a resolution committing the city of Gainesville to a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

They made an agreement with a firm to provide GRU with solar power to work towards that goal.

At this meeting, the existing contract with the firm will be renegotiated.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

