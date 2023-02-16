Gator softball team sets new precedent with 11-0 rout of JU in home opener

UF has won its first five games without requiring a full seven innings
KSP Stadium, Wednesday
KSP Stadium, Wednesday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team’s insanely good start to the season continued on Wednesday--and this time, the fans at KSP Stadium got to witness it.

After starting the season with four straight road wins, the Gators took down Jacksonville, 11-0 in their home opener to stay undefeated (5-0). All five wins have come via run-rule, marking the first time in program history that UF has won its first five games without requiring a full seven innings. Florida is outscoring opponents, 65-4.

Against the Dolphins, Charla Echols and Emily Wilkie launched three-run homers, while Echols, Skylar Wallace, and Kendra Falby each produced a pair of hits. The Gators scored five runs in the second inning and four more in the fourth to make a winner out of Rylee Trlicek (4 IP, 2H, 2 K’s).

Florida stays at home to face UConn, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, and Delaware State for five games in a three-day span Friday through Sunday.

