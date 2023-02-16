GHS boys soccer team loses region championship heartbreaker to Niceville, 2-1

The Hurricanes held a 1-0 lead until a pair of late strikes by the Eagles
GHS came into Wednesday as the only NCFL boys or girls soccer team alive in the state playoffs
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With their undefeated season and a state semifinal berth on the line, the GHS boys soccer team couldn’t hold onto a 1-0 second half lead and fell to visiting Niceville, 2-1 in Wednesday’s Class 6A region title game at Citizens Field. The loss is the only one this season for the Hurricanes, who walked off the field in stunned silence with a final mark of 16-1-1.

Daniel Brown scored in the first half for the Canes. The one-goal lead held until the 68th minute, when the Eagles’ Ayden Morales tallied the equalizer. Niceville kept the momentum and shocked GHS with the game-winner in stoppage time on a strike by Adrian Pearson. The game-winning boot proved to be the penultimate kick of the game.

Niceville (16-4-3) has now scored upsets of the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the region en route to the state semis.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Gator softball highlights: JU vs. Florida, KSP Stadium
KSP Stadium, Wednesday
Gator softball team sets new precedent with 11-0 rout of JU in home opener
TV 20 Scholar Athlete of the Week is Nycole Parker (Bronson)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Nycole Parker (Bronson)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Nycole Parker, Bronson