GHS boys soccer team loses region championship heartbreaker to Niceville, 2-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With their undefeated season and a state semifinal berth on the line, the GHS boys soccer team couldn’t hold onto a 1-0 second half lead and fell to visiting Niceville, 2-1 in Wednesday’s Class 6A region title game at Citizens Field. The loss is the only one this season for the Hurricanes, who walked off the field in stunned silence with a final mark of 16-1-1.

Daniel Brown scored in the first half for the Canes. The one-goal lead held until the 68th minute, when the Eagles’ Ayden Morales tallied the equalizer. Niceville kept the momentum and shocked GHS with the game-winner in stoppage time on a strike by Adrian Pearson. The game-winning boot proved to be the penultimate kick of the game.

Niceville (16-4-3) has now scored upsets of the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the region en route to the state semis.

