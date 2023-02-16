GPD searches for white sedan involved in hit-and-run on 39th Avenue

Witnesses say they saw a vehicle drive off from the collision.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on the hit-and-run crash we first brought you as breaking news Wednesday night.

Gainesville police say they are searching for a white sedan with damage.

The crash involving a motorcycle and three other vehicles and happened Wednesday afternoon on 39th Avenue

GPD officers are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

After witnesses say they saw a vehicle drive off from the collision.

No other drivers were injured.

RELATED: Gainesville Police investigate hit and run crash that hospitalized a motorcyclist

