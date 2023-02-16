‘It was a fully engulfed fire’: Bodycam footage shows Bradford County deputy saving 2 from house fire

Deputy Robert Malley acted immediately after seeing the flames.
Deputy Robert Malley acted immediately after seeing the flames.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County deputy was on patrol Tuesday morning when he was called to a home that was covered in flames on Epperson Street in Starke. The rescue was caught on body cam footage.

“You could see the flames as he pulled up in with his car” shared BCSO Chief deputy, Brad Smith. “It was a fully engulfed fire that was starting in the attic area and actually moved down into the house.”

Deputy Robert Malley, who has 18-year experience as a former fire medic, acted immediately after seeing flames through the roof.

“I’m happy because I saw them in the video coming with the policemen and they were able to be saved,” shared Leo Beltran, who lives in one of the home’s units.

Deputy Malley kicked the front door open and entered the home. He found a woman on the first floor and quickly took her out of the premise. Without hesitation, deputy Malley re-entered after hearing another person upstairs.

“He went up there and was knocking on all the doors and the very last one that he came to, he could hear somebody on the other side but the door was locked,” shared Smith.

With Malley’s guidance, the second woman was rescued from the locked bedroom. Deputies said no major injuries were reported.

Beltran was out of town during the fire. He said although he lost everything, he is still grateful to be alive and will start over in Jacksonville.

“They’re not going to be able to rebuild this they’re going to demolish it.” shared Beltran.

Starke Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.

