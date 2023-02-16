JetBlue looking to possibly expand services to Gainesville airport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A cost-efficient air carrier could be coming to Gainesville Regional Airport.

JetBlue officials announced expanded services from Fort Lauderdale, including new direct flights to Tallahassee.

They also said they will soon “offer flights to about 30 markets not served by” JetBlue.

Erin Porter of Gainesville Regional Airport says JetBlue expressed an interest in flying to Gainesville in the past, and the two sides will meet again next month.

