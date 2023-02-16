Marion County janitor arrested for inappropriately touching elementary school student

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A janitor who worked at a Marion County elementary school was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he battered a student at the school.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Luis Vallellanes, 52. They say the battery happened in the cafeteria at Ocala Springs Elementary School during lunch.

Deputies say Vallellanes was tickling the student in the stomach area and grabbing the boy by his hands and arms. At one point, Vallellanes pulled the boy off a bench and held him inappropriately

Detectives say the boy is seen on surveillance video pushing Vallellanes away.

Vallellanes was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $1,000 bond. He is on administrative leave. He was hired by the school on Feb. 1.

