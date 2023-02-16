Neighbors are devastated after woman shoots and kills armed intruder in Interlachen

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said they received four 911 calls Wednesday morning.

Three were from the home where 64-year-old Reginald Best lived. In one of the calls Best said he was hiding from his neighbors and there were people in orange jumpsuits outside, but deputies found no evidence of that.

Mickey Crawford lives across the street from Best and explained what she saw and heard.

“I heard the police come two cars they had the sirens on, and the lights and they stopped over here at Reggie’s house.”

The third call came from a woman inside the home saying best had jumped out the window and ran down the street with a gun and deputies came back out again.

“Then I heard a woman screaming at them and giving them information and then they left,” said Crawford.

Investigators said Best ran through the woods to a home nearby.

A 67-year-old woman was inside with her 90-year-old mother. They said she heard her front door handle shaking around 3 o’clock in the morning. She thought it was her husband coming home from work, so she opened the door.

The woman told best to leave but he refused. Deputies said the woman was in fear for her life and fired her gun once killing him.

“We’re just in total shock cause we’ve all been neighbors with Reggie for 25 years he has worked for all of us. He’s been a friend to all of us,” said Crawford.

The woman that lives with Best said lately he’s been hanging around people that sell meth. His brother Zennie Best also claims best had a mental illness and they called the sheriff’s office a couple weeks ago but said they wouldn’t help.

“They would not do it and a week later this is where we stand.”

His brother couldn’t provide any evidence Best had had a mental illness. Sherriff’s officials said they’re waiting for an autopsy to show if anything was in his system.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.