New legislation could protect businesses and insurance companies from lawsuits

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation filed would make wide-ranging changes aimed at shielding businesses and insurance companies from costly lawsuits.

The house bill includes limiting fees paid to plaintiffs’ attorneys, changing what are known as bad faith laws.

It would also help defendants avoid paying damages when they are only partially at fault.

State Rep. Paul Renner said “we are going to bring things back into balance, so that the ball is going down the middle for everybody”. The Speaker of the House also said “when we do that, we are going to be far and away the best state in the nation.”

The proposal faces opposition from those who say it would take away legal rights from injured people while benefiting businesses.

TRENDING: Video: Massive nursery fire reported in Kissimmee

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.