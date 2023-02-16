Police: Man shot in the head in Gainesville neighborhood

GPD responds to SW 31st Place and 26th Terrace due to shooting
GPD responds to SW 31st Place and 26th Terrace due to shooting(GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in the hospital after Gainesville Police Department officials say he was shot in the head on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:14 p.m. officers received a call of gunfire being reported on Southwest 26th Terrace. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

TRENDING: GPD searches for white sedan involved in hit-and-run on 39th Avenue

The victim was taken to UF Health Shands.

This developing news story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Williston Police identify Isaac Williams, 21, and Kentavious Brown, 22
Williston Police search for two men connected to deadly shooting
Dr. Jason Wilson, director of the Division of Emergency Medicine in the USF Health Morsani...
New legislation could protect businesses and insurance companies from lawsuits
New legislation could protect businesses and insurance companies from lawsuits
New legislation could protect businesses and insurance companies from lawsuits
GPD is warning drivers of closures on parts of 39th Avenue after motorcycle crash
GPD searches for white sedan involved in hit-and-run on 39th Avenue