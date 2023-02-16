Police: Man shot in the head in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in the hospital after Gainesville Police Department officials say he was shot in the head on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:14 p.m. officers received a call of gunfire being reported on Southwest 26th Terrace. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

TRENDING: GPD searches for white sedan involved in hit-and-run on 39th Avenue

The victim was taken to UF Health Shands.

This developing news story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.