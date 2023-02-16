Railroad overpass construction in Starke causing detours in area

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation’s Starke Railroad Overpass Interchange Improvements project started on Wednesday.

As a result of this project, FDOT is cautioning drivers of detours in that area.

Eastbound Call St. has reopened, but westbound Call St. (State Rd. 230) between U.S. 301 and Cherry St. has closed to traffic.

Walnut St. and Thompson St. are closed between Call St. and Jefferson St.

These closures will last approximately 2-3 weeks.

According to FDOT, traffic is detoured as follows:

Westbound Call St. (S.R. 230) Detour: Vehicles traveling westbound will turn right onto Cherry St., turn left onto Jackson St., left onto Walnut St., right onto Jefferson St., and then proceed to U.S. 301.

Southbound Thompson St. Detour: Vehicles traveling southbound on Thompson St. toward Call St. will turn right onto Jefferson St., turn left onto U.S. 301, turn left onto S.R. 100 and proceed to Thompson St.

Southbound Walnut St. Detour: Vehicles traveling southbound on Walnut St. toward Call St. will turn right onto Jefferson St., turn left onto U.S. 301, turn left onto S.R. 100, make a U-turn at Thompson St. onto westbound S.R. 100, and then proceed to Walnut St.

S.R. 230 Delivery Truck Detour: Delivery trucks will travel regular detour, but are expected to park in the closed westbound lane during delivery in order to allow for traffic to flow.

