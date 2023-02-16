Salt Life co-founder sentenced to 12 years for killing 18-year-old from Lake City

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The co-founder of the company Salt Life has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he shot a teenager from Lake City.

Court records in Palm Beach County show that Michael Hutton pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter with a firearm in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020. Hutton was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Duncan was shot and killed in a hotel room on Singer Island where she and Hutton were staying. Duncan’s parents were concerned for her safety and asked for a welfare check. Law enforcement found her body in a bathroom in the hotel room.

Hutton was later arrested in Jacksonville. He admitted to pulling the trigger and then leaving the area.

