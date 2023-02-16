Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival underway in Gainesville

The festival takes place over a 5 day period in 7 different neighborhood locations.
The festival takes place over a 5 day period in 7 different neighborhood locations.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival kicks off on Thursday.

The festival is a celebration of Gainesville’s unique artistic, environmental, and civic heritage.

The event takes place over a 5 day period in 7 different neighborhood locations.

Day 1 starts at the Cotton Club Museum from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event ends at Grove Street on the final day.

