Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival underway in Gainesville
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival kicks off on Thursday.
The festival is a celebration of Gainesville’s unique artistic, environmental, and civic heritage.
TRENDING: JetBlue looking to possibly expand services to Gainesville airport
The event takes place over a 5 day period in 7 different neighborhood locations.
Day 1 starts at the Cotton Club Museum from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event ends at Grove Street on the final day.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.