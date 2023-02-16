Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival underway in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival kicks off on Thursday.

The festival is a celebration of Gainesville’s unique artistic, environmental, and civic heritage.

TRENDING: JetBlue looking to possibly expand services to Gainesville airport

The event takes place over a 5 day period in 7 different neighborhood locations.

Day 1 starts at the Cotton Club Museum from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event ends at Grove Street on the final day.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.