TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Nycole Parker (Bronson)

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Nycole Parker thrives on being a competitor. Parker said, “Competition is everything...To compete and beat other people really drove me to do my best.”

Parker recently finished her final season in weightlifting at Bronson high school. She has been lifting weights for six years. At first glance, the senior had to be convinced.

Parker said, “Miss Schuler, our athletic director came up to me and said you should try weightlifting. I said, oh I don’t think I should. I really liked it and being able to lift the weights and being around the people I was with. It encouraged me to keep going.”

Head coach Judy Beauchamp believes Parker’s best tool to staying competitive is her silent personality.

Beauchamp said, “She’s real quiet. Sometimes you don’t even know if she is there, but she knows what she needs to do. To get the job done for the next meet or wherever. She works hard to get there.”

Parker is a two-time district champion for the Eagles. She has competed in regionals and one of the few to represent at state two years in a row. However, her success outside the gym remains unmatched. Parker has a 3.4 GPA. It has led to offers from many schools. Parker stays one step ahead by taking college courses at Santa Fe Community College.

Parker explained, “It was one of those things where they offered it.” I was like...yeah. Free college. I don’t have to pay for that.”

Her focus in school led to a career path that involves capturing moments in the sports world with the click of a camera

Parker said, “I been doing journalism and taking pictures for the football, basketball, and weightlifting. And someday go into sports photography and hopefully take pictures for big leagues like the NFL and college teams”

A photogenic personality ready to snap another pic in her scrapbook of life.

Nycole Parker. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the week.

