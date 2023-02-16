UF’s annual Gator Nation Giving Day kicks off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF officials are calling on alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends, and families for the Stand Up & Holler, Gator Nation Giving Day on Thursday.

You can participate in this event by making a gift of any size to the college, unit, research area, or program that means the most to you.

The goal this year is to have 27,000 gifts in 24 hours.

This is the 5th annual Gator Nation Giving Day event.

