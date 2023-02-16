UF’s Colin Castleton suffers broken hand as the Gators defeat Ole Miss, 79-64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team ended their three-game slide on Wednesday, defeating Ole Miss, 79-64. But Florida still suffered a devastating loss with the news that Colin Castleton, the team’s leader on both ends, broke his right hand during play.

Castleton went out of the game with 15:05 left in the second half and grimaced in pain as he held his right hand. The 6-foot-11 fifth-year senior is the Gators’ leading scorer at 16.0 points per game and averages 3.0 blocked shots per game. He is the No. 3 shot-blocker in Florida history with 194.

Florida shot 59.2 % from the field and sank 10 three-pointers to reach 14-12 overall, 7-6 in SEC play. Ole Miss dropped to 10-16, and 2-11 in conference play.

Myreon Jones led the Gators with 15 points (5-for-7 on 3′s), while other scorers in double figures included Kowacie Reeves and Will Richard with 13 points apiece.

Florida travels to Arkansas on Saturday at 2 p.m.

