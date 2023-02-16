UF’s Colin Castleton suffers broken hand as the Gators defeat Ole Miss, 79-64

Florida shot 59.2 % from the field to reach 7-6 in SEC play
Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) tries to get around Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua...
Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) tries to get around Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida upset Tennessee 67-54. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator men’s basketball team ended their three-game slide on Wednesday, defeating Ole Miss, 79-64. But Florida still suffered a devastating loss with the news that Colin Castleton, the team’s leader on both ends, broke his right hand during play.

Castleton went out of the game with 15:05 left in the second half and grimaced in pain as he held his right hand. The 6-foot-11 fifth-year senior is the Gators’ leading scorer at 16.0 points per game and averages 3.0 blocked shots per game. He is the No. 3 shot-blocker in Florida history with 194.

Florida shot 59.2 % from the field and sank 10 three-pointers to reach 14-12 overall, 7-6 in SEC play. Ole Miss dropped to 10-16, and 2-11 in conference play.

Myreon Jones led the Gators with 15 points (5-for-7 on 3′s), while other scorers in double figures included Kowacie Reeves and Will Richard with 13 points apiece.

Florida travels to Arkansas on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

KSP Stadium, Wednesday
Gator softball team sets new precedent with 11-0 rout of JU in home opener
TV 20 Scholar Athlete of the Week is Nycole Parker (Bronson)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Nycole Parker (Bronson)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Nycole Parker, Bronson
H.S. girls basketball: Hawthorne claims 1A region title, P.K. Yonge advances in 3A bracket