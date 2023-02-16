Weekend Planner 6/2/23

A look at weekend events for North Central Florida.
By Mike Potter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! A mix of festivals, music, and shows over the next few days!

Since it IS the first Saturday in June, it’s time for the 69th Chiefland Watermelon Festival! The festival features no shortage of fresh, locally grown watermelons. In addition, you can expect lots of food and craft vendors, live entertainment, and games. And there’ll be a parade at 11 am. The event is Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm in downtown Chiefland.

Now if you prefer blueberries, head out to the Wellborn Blueberry Festival Saturday. The small town of Wellborn, located about midway between Live Oak and Lake City, is transformed overnight to celebrate blueberries. It all starts off with a blueberry pancake breakfast at 7 am. The rest of the day there’ll be live music, food and craft vendors, and a parade. It runs from 7 am to 4 pm at Andrew’s Square downtown.

How about some music for your Friday night? Gainesville’s Free Fridays Concert Series returns tonight at 7... and continues every Friday through August. Tonight you can catch the D.R. Band and Soul Fire with some R&B, Neo-soul, and Funk. In Marion County, the Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series continues tonight at the MLK Recreation Complex. It goes from 7 to 9 this evening, featuring soul and folk musician Chris Pierce.

Indoors we have a couple of new shows at area theatres. The Hippodrome Theatre in Gainesville features its latest, the the Tony Award winning musical comedy A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. Shows are tonight at 8, Saturday at 2 and 8 pm, and Sunday at 2. It runs through July 9th. Meanwhile, the High Springs Playhouse has its latest show, the musical comedy Nunsense. It’s tonight and Saturday night at 8, with a matinee Sunday at 2 pm. It wraps up June 25th.

For pet lovers, the Ocala Pet Palooza is Saturday and Sunday at Expo Center 2 of the World Equestrian Center. It’s an event where you can adopt if your looking to add to your family. There’ll also be pet costume and trick contests, lots of vendors, and more.

And one more thing... Florida baseball’s scheduled clash with Florida A&M this evening at Condron Family Ballpark.

Enjoy your weekend!

