Weekend Planner 6/23/23

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! We have a few events for you, weather permitting, this weekend.

The weekly Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series wraps up tonight. The event, a joint partnership between the Marion Cultural Alliance and the City of Ocala, provides music from a variety of artists and genres. Tonight’s concert features Shamarr Allen who performs jazz and hip-hop. It runs from 7 to 9 pm at Webb Field at the MLK Recreation Complex in Ocala. In case of rain, the concert moves indoors to the E.D. Croskey Center.

In Gainesville, the Free Fridays Concert Series continues on through the end of August. The series features a mix of local and regional talent, perfoming a wide variety music. Tonight’s musical entertainment is provided by Mindwalk, performing contempory jazz. The concert is tonight from 7 to 9 at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville.

Back in Ocala, the NOMA Black Box Theatre at the Reilly Arts Center hosts comedian Peter Fogel and his show “Til Death Do Us Part...You First!”. The multi-media comedy show features Fogel as the eternal bachelor with commitment issues, talking about relationships, marriage, and other things that end prematurely. Shows are tonight at 7:30, Saturday at 2 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday at 3 pm.

Onstage, this is the last weekend for you to see Nunsense at the High Springs Playhouse. The popular musical comedy ended up being the second longest running off-broadway show in history. Shows are tonight and Saturday night at 8. Meanwhile, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder continues at the Hippodrome in Gainesville through July 9th.

Enjoy your weekend!

