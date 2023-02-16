Weekend Planner 6/30/23

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Independence activities are part of the fun this weekend!

The Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala is hosting the Salute to Veterans Rodeo the next couple of evenings. Southside Remix Rodeo presents the event that includes some of the best rodeo athletes. It will include all the traditional events, including bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding, and more. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to a local veteran based non-profit. The rodeo starts tonight and Saturday night at 8.

While Independence Day is next Tuesday, some communities are celebrating it this weekend. Lake City has its Independence Day Festival Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm at Darby Pavilion downtown. It includes a hot dog eating contest, car show, food trucks, a kids zone, and more. Bring a chair and blanket and enjoy. Lake City’s fireworks are Saturday night starting at 9:15 at the Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo Arena.

Lake Butler is having its 29th Annual Independence Day Celebration all day Saturday at Lakeside Park. The festivities include a car show, fishing tournament, food trucks, live music, and kids activities. And there’ll be fireworks later in the evening.

The Ocala Symphony Orchestra is celebrating our nation’s 247th birthday with its special annual concert. Red, White and OSO Blue, A Salute to our Troops, will feature some all-time favorites. Patriotic marches and film music will be featured in the tribute to those who serve. It’s Sunday at 3 pm at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala.

Our friends in Citrus County are having a party on Sunday, too. The Inverness Patriotic Evening will be filled with live music, food vendors, and games for the family. The musical entertainment is provided by the Soul Circus Cowboys and Frankie Ballard. It’s Sunday from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at Liberty Park.

Also this weekend: Ravine Gardens State Park in Palatka celebrates its 90th anniversary with free ice cream, a car show, and a beer garden Saturday from 4 to 8 pm.

Enjoy your weekend!

