Weekend Planner 7/7/23

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Food, music, and a lot more here this weekend!

We have some fun events if you want to get your weekend started tonight. The Thornebrook Food Truck Festival runs until 9 tonight at the Shoppes At Thornebrook in northwest Gainesville. The event features live music, along with a wide variety of food trucks to try out. There’ll also be retail pop-ups if you’d like to shop. Seating is available, but you can bring your own chair if you’d like.

The community of Melrose, about 20 miles east of Gainesville, is hosting Melrosapalooza tonight. It’s a celebration of everthing Melrose. You can expect a member art and quilt show, but also a vendors market, Melrose memorabilia, and six food trucks. It runs until 9 pm tonight at Mossman Hall on State Road 26.

On Saturday, the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park is hosting the Sounds of Summer Concert and Fireworks. Expect live entertainment throughout. If you’re hungry and thirsty, Big Lee’s Barbecue, The Krafty Kettle, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, and more will be available. There’ll also be a water slide, dunk tank, and other fun for the kids. The event runs from 3 pm until dark at the park on East Fort King Street in Ocala.

Our radio partner WIND-FM is Rockin’ the Reilly on Saturday. Fleetwood Max, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, performs many of your favorites including Rhiannon, Go Your Own Way, Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, and more in the two-hour show. It’s Saturday night at 7:30 at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala.

Dog lovers, we have an event for you! The Citrus County Kennel Club is having its AKC All-Breed Show at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala through the weekend. You’ll get to see all varieties of pups, including the Best Puppy in Show. It continues Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm at WEC’s Expo Center 2.

Enjoy your weekend!

