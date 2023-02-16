Williston Police search for two men connected to deadly shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The search is underway for two men police say were involved in a shooting that killed a man in Willison.

Malik Hall was shot in the head on Feb. 5 on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street. He died in the hospital several days later.

RELATED: Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head

Williston Police Department has identified Kentavious Brown, 22, and Isaac Williams, 21, as the suspects in the shooting. On Thursday, arrest warrants for first-degree murder were issued for both men.

Officers say the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting occurred around the intersection of Northeast 4th Avenue and 11th street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.