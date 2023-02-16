Woman stabs fiance in chest while children slept at home, authorities say

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is facing a murder charge for killing her fiance the day after Valentine’s Day.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

Authorities said they met a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Ashley Tanner Shaw, who seemed “very upset” at the front door. They said she told crews to “save her fiance,” who was found with a stab wound to his chest.

First responders attempted to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead.

Two children were found sleeping in the home. They were taken by child protective services, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Shaw was arrested and charged with murder. The 23-year-old was booked into the Rankin County Jail.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or say what led to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief at Ohio train derailment site: “trust the government”
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
GPD responds to SW 31st Place and 26th Terrace due to shooting
Police: Man shot in the head in Gainesville neighborhood
Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
Officials identify 2 guardsmen killed in Alabama helicopter crash