2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives had said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

FILE - A view from the 220-meter (670 feet) summit of Mt. Bi looks down on the airport's single...
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island
Mayor Jordan Marlowe gave residents a summary of progress and plans for the city moving forward.
State of the City address in Newberry promises residents more businesses to open
State of the City address in Newberry promises residents more businesses to open
The judge ruled against the family of a deceased license holder, putting the license back on...
Medical marijuana license back on market after judge ruling in Alachua County
Medical marijuana license back on market after judge ruling in Alachua County