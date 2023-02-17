75-year-old man hit by a vehicle in Alachua County
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Alachua County
FHP troopers say a 75-year-old man was trying to walk across the street at the intersection of Williston Road and SW 137th Avenue.
A 56-year-old driver was traveling south on williston when she hit the man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TRENDING: Parents are shocked after elementary school janitor is arrested for inappropriately touching a student
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.