Alachua County Library District hosting job fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Library District is hosting a job fair on Friday.

Attendees will be able to meet with 19 employers from a diverse range of fields.

Private employers and several government entities will be in attendance seeking job candidates.

This event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Headquarters Library in downtown Gainesville in Meeting Room A.

