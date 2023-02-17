Alachua County Library District hosting job fair
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Library District is hosting a job fair on Friday.
Attendees will be able to meet with 19 employers from a diverse range of fields.
Private employers and several government entities will be in attendance seeking job candidates.
TRENDING: Parents are shocked after elementary school janitor is arrested for inappropriately touching a student
This event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Headquarters Library in downtown Gainesville in Meeting Room A.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.