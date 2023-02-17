Alachua County Library District hosting job fair

Employers from a diverse range of fields will be in attendance.
Employers from a diverse range of fields will be in attendance.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Library District is hosting a job fair on Friday.

Attendees will be able to meet with 19 employers from a diverse range of fields.

Private employers and several government entities will be in attendance seeking job candidates.

TRENDING: Parents are shocked after elementary school janitor is arrested for inappropriately touching a student

This event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Headquarters Library in downtown Gainesville in Meeting Room A.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

The late Corporal Larry Hughes' recently recovered dog tag will be given to his next of kin at...
Vietnam veteran’s recently recovered dog tag to be given to next of kin at ceremony in Inglis
An official from the Guinness World Record Company will be in attendance to verify if the...
UF hosting Guinness World Record event for “Most fist bumps by mascot in 3 minutes”
Farm Share is hosting a food distribution in Gainesville on Friday and one in La Crosse on...
Farm Share hosting food distributions in Gainesville and La Crosse
Mayor Jordan Marlowe gave residents a summary of progress and plans for the city moving forward.
State of the City address in Newberry promises residents more businesses to open