Alachua County Sheriff’s Office holds procession for deputy who died

Deputy TIlliman's procession service was held Friday afternoon
Deputy TIlliman's procession service was held Friday afternoon(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many gathered with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Friday to mourn the unexpected loss of a deputy Wednesday night.

Deputy Sheriff Nickolas Tilliman, born in 1983, was with the sheriff’s office for four years before his passing.

Deputy Tilliman was taken to his final resting place in Newberry at 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The procession was public, and many Newberry residents lined the streets to honor Tilliman’s legacy.

Even on short notice, Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe and other officials called upon their social media followings to come and mourn the loss of Tilliman.

