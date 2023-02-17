Appeals by a death row inmate are rejected by the Florida Supreme Court

The appeal to the execution of Donald David Dillbeck has been rejected by the Florida Supreme Court.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Supreme Court rejected appeals by a death row inmate who is scheduled to be executed on February 23rd, in connection to the 1990 murder of a woman in Tallahassee.

Justices also refused to issue a ‘stay’ of the execution of Donald David Dillbeck, whose death warrant was signed last month by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The execution is scheduled for next Thursday at Florida state prison in Raiford.

Dillbeck’s attorneys say he had a medical condition related to being exposed to alcohol before birth.

Death penalty opponents are calling on DeSantis to halt the execution.

“Mr. Dillbeck was being penalized severely and society had been kept safe throughout his incarceration,” says Executive Director Michael Sheedy of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Governor DeSantis spoke about the opposition by saying he respects their viewpoint.

“On this death penalty, I respect people that don’t agree with it, but that’s the law in Florida,” said Governor Desantis.

Dillbeck was convicted in 1991 of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed burglary.

