Attempted bank robbery suspect arrested in High Springs

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities in Alachua County say they stopped an attempted bank robbery in High Springs on Friday morning.

High Springs Police Department officials say it happened at Capitol City Bank on Northwest Highway 441. Police officers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained the suspect.

They say there is no further threat to the public.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned about the incident.

