Attempted bank robbery suspect arrested in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities in Alachua County say they stopped an attempted bank robbery in High Springs on Friday morning.

High Springs Police Department officials say it happened at Capitol City Bank on Northwest Highway 441. Police officers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained the suspect.

They say there is no further threat to the public.

TRENDING: Images of horses on social media raise concerns of animal neglect

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned about the incident.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.