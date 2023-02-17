Boys H.S. Basketball: Region playoffs open

Hawthorne, Newberry, Williston all advance in the Class 1A bracket
GHS takes down Forest in an all-NCFL region quarterfinal.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Eleven North Central Florida boys basketball teams advanced to the FHSAA regional playoff round that tipped off on Thursday, with seven of those schools hosting first round games. In Class 6A, GHS eliminated Forest in an all-NCFL battle, 76-57 to reach the region semifinals. Theo Stephens tallied 29 points for the Hurricanes. Elsewhere, Columbia put four players in double figures in a 66-52 win over Pine Forest in Class 5A, and North Marion buried Umatilla, 74-37 in Class 4A behind Sammie Yeanay’s 25 points.

Regional Playoff games involving NCFL schools went as follows:

Class 1A: Region Semifinals

Hawthorne (10-6) def. Hilliard (20-5), 59-49

Newberry (22-6) def. Madison County (16-8), 54-41

Williston (22-7) def. Chiefland (15-11), 59-41

Class 3A: Region Quarterfinals

Providence (26-2) def. Interlachen (19-9), 90-34

FSU High (26-2) def. PK Yonge (14-11), 57-51

Class 4A: Region Quarterfinals

Santa Fe (21-6) def. Palm Bay (18-8), 61-58

North Marion (21-6) def. Umatilla (21-6), 74-37

Class 5A: Region Quarterfinals

Columbia (19-9) def. Pine Forest (15-12), 66-52

Class 6A: Region Quarterfinals

GHS (22-6) def. Forest (19-8), 76-57

Winners advance to play again on Tuesday, where Class 1A teams will play region championship games. Tuesday will also be region semifinal night in Class 2A and above.

