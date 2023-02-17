College student arrested for possession of child porn

Officers received the tip from Google about videos uploaded to an account connected to him.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested college student Arron Pioquinto, 20, on ten counts of possession of child pornography following a cyber tip.

Officers searched his devices and found numerous sexual videos of children.

