College student arrested for possession of child porn
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested college student Arron Pioquinto, 20, on ten counts of possession of child pornography following a cyber tip.
Officers received the tip from Google about videos uploaded to an account connected to him.
Officers searched his devices and found numerous sexual videos of children.
