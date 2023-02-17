College student arrested for possession of child porn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested college student Arron Pioquinto, 20, on ten counts of possession of child pornography following a cyber tip.

Officers received the tip from Google about videos uploaded to an account connected to him.

Officers searched his devices and found numerous sexual videos of children.

TRENDING STORY: Parents are shocked after elementary school janitor is arrested for inappropriately touching a student

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.