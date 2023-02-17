Education Foundation of Alachua County prepares for annual gala

Education Foundation of Alachua County prepares for annual gala
By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 12th Annual Education Gala is on February 25th from 6-9 pm.

It will feature the talents of Alachua County Public School Students with a Phantom of the Opera Masquerade theme.

There will be a happy hour and dinner.

Tickets are $150 per person and are still available.

Attire is a semi-formal masquerade ball.

TV20′s Ruelle Fludd and Scott Gagliardi will host the event.

