Education Foundation of Alachua County prepares for annual gala
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 12th Annual Education Gala is on February 25th from 6-9 pm.
It will feature the talents of Alachua County Public School Students with a Phantom of the Opera Masquerade theme.
There will be a happy hour and dinner.
Tickets are $150 per person and are still available.
Attire is a semi-formal masquerade ball.
TV20′s Ruelle Fludd and Scott Gagliardi will host the event.
