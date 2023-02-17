Farm Share hosting food distributions in Gainesville and La Crosse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is hosting a food distribution in Gainesville on Friday.

This event will be held at 635 NW 6th St. starting at 9 a.m.

There is also a distribution on Saturday in La Crosse at 9 a.m.

That event takes place at 5700 NW 203 Pl.

Both distributions will run until supplies are out.

