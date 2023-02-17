Federal funding provides over 100 laptops to Hawthorne Middle High students

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students and faculty at Hawthorne Middle High School gathered for a pep rally on Friday to celebrate this years athletic and academic accomplishments.

By the end of the rally, 127 students left with a laptop funded by a federal program.

The laptops give students internet connectivity to do work at home.

According to head football and girls basketball coach Cornelius Ingram, “This is huge for our community and our school, I know our kids will definitely take it vantage of this opportunity or they can get a lot of things done when they’re home they have the access to the internet 24/7, this is big like I said, academics is first.”

These laptops are available for any Alachua County student who fills out a form.

They can keep the laptop until they graduate or leave the

