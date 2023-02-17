Gainesville Police Department swears in 12 new officers, many more vacancies remain

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is welcoming 12 new officers to the force as they work to fill dozens of vacancies at the department. Hiring enough officers is a struggle law enforcement agencies across the nation are facing.

On Friday afternoon, Chief Lonnie Scott administered the Oath of Office to a dozen newly hired officers. They were welcomed to the force by the department’s command staff and colleagues as well as city leaders. The ceremony concluded with the family members pinning the new officers with their badges.

The hires helped to put a dent in the now 40 opens that remain at the department.

“We just don’t want to be in the game, we want to be the best,” explained Chief Scott. “That’s why we hire the best. Once you take that Oath of Office, you have officially joined the Gainesville Police Department, and you’re officially a Gainesville hero.”

