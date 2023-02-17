Gator women’s basketball team falls at No. 1 South Carolina, 87-56

UF has dropped four in a row and stands 3-10 in the SEC
Florida guard Nina Rickards (15) passes the ball against South Carolina guard Raven Johnson...
Florida guard Nina Rickards (15) passes the ball against South Carolina guard Raven Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) -Zia Cooke scored 22 points and No. 1 South Carolina won its 32nd straight game, 87-56 over Florida on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (26-0, 13-0 SEC) showed no hangover from their 88-64 win over then-third-ranked LSU this past Sunday and moved a step closer to their seventh regular-season league title under coach Dawn Staley.

South Carolina led 29-15 after the first quarter and 51-21 at the break. Reigning National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston played just 15 minutes due to the lopsided score, finishing with four points and six rebounds.

Nina Rickards scored 16 points for the Gators (14-12, 3-10), who continued their SEC struggles since losing leading scorer Zippy Broughton the in preseason. Florida has dropped four in a row and fell to 0-12 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams. Florida was outrebounded, 55-27.

Cooke was the Gamecocks’ catalyst, making 8 of her 11 shots while fellow senior Brea Beal had 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Cooke and Beal combined for all of South Carolina’s season-high eight 3-pointers — Cooke with five and Beal with three.

Forward Victaria Saxton had 11 points while center Kamilla Cardoso pulled down 11 rebounds. Freshman Ashlyn Watkins had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators are right on the cutline of the top 10 in the SEC, which would mean the difference from playing in the SEC Tournament’s Wednesday play-in games or starting with a Thursday quarterfinal.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks continue to roll in their quest for a perfect season and a second consecutive national championship. They extended their program-record 32-game winning streak and lead the SEC standings by one game with three to play.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts No. 5 LSU on Sunday.

South Carolina goes to Mississippi on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

