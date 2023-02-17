Head-on collision, roll-over leaves at least 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue warned of traffic delays on Southwest 27th Avenue after a multiple vehicle crash nearby Trinity Catholic High School Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials confirm that three vehicles were involved in the crash, with at least one person being taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but officials say there was a head-on collision followed by a rollover. Officials also say someone was ejected from their vehicle.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

