Images of horses on social media raise concerns of animal neglect

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Images of thin horses were shared on social media and are raising concerns for some residents in Williston.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies have been following the case since November 23rd. Horse activist, Diane Marchand notified deputies about the horses, who she says appear malnourished. Officials said four different deputies have visited the horses, who are 33 and 37 years old.

“Most people want to see that studly-looking horse running around,” shared LCSO, Lt. Scott Tummond. “They’re not going to look in the prime of their life because they aren’t.”

After assessing their living conditions, deputies determined the right amount of care was being given. They said the owner of the horses, Chris Caldwell, brought in a veterinarian.

“If we have an owner of an animal, that is providing proper care for that animal, meaning it has food shelter, and water and that animal is also being cared for by a local veterinarian, they’re the experts,” shared Lt. Tummond.

Deputies said they have done wellness checks on the horses that appear in that way because of old age, however, Marchand demands the horses receive better care.

“I don’t believe that old means skinny,” shared Marchand. “It means proper nutrition and proper care. If people can’t afford to do that, they should reach out to a rescue.”

Marchand requested the veterinarian report but is still waiting. She urges the department to hire an agriculture deputy.

Caldwell, the owner of the horses, declined to speak with TV20 or give a statement.

