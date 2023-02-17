Marion County Pets: Ana, Grackle, Budapest

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a social media star in the making, Ana.

This 5-year-old pup is perfectly willing to keep you entertained in exchange for room and board.

Next is a seven-month-old beauty, Grackle.

Grackle is looking for some to relax in the sun with and give a lifetime of cuddles to give to that special someone.

Lastly is a pup who is as friendly as he is cute, Budapest.

This eleven-month-old boy loves playing and soaking up the sun and is looking for a fur-ever friend to hang out with everyday.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

