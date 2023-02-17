Mayor Ward discusses cutting GRU rates

Mayor Harvey Ward discusses how the city can provide assistance to GRU customers.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward says cutting GRU rates is not an option.

During his state of the city address on Tuesday, ward promised an update on how the city can provide assistance to GRU customers who pay some of the highest rates in the state.

Tonight, he said the commission should be talking about the topic more often and that he wants to help families most in crisis to pay those bills.

“Doing that through a let’s cut the rates approach is not beneficial in my opinion to anybody in the community. And really doesn’t help as much as it sounds like it should help,” said Mayor Harvey Ward.

Ward wants city staff to research ideas to find money to help struggling families pay their g-r-u bills.

Earlier in the meeting, the commission voted to finalize a contract to purchase power from a solar farm to be built by “Origis” 15 miles west of Gainesville.

