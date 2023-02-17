Medical marijuana license back on market after judge ruling in Alachua County

The judge ruled against the family of a deceased license holder, putting the license back on the market.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A coveted state medical marijuana license is back on the market after a judge ruled against the family of a deceased license holder.

Administrative law judge Gary Early ruled against the family and partners of Moton Hopkins, majority owner of Hatchett Creek Farms in Alachua County.

When Hopkins died, the state withdrew his license reserved for black farmers.

Judge Early affirmed they are not eligible because they were not part of the lawsuit that resulted in this class of licenses.

