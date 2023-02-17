Parents are shocked after elementary school janitor is arrested for inappropriately touching a student

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents waited in a car line at Ocala Springs Elementary School, but only a few TV20 spoke with knew that Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested their janitor 52-year-old Luis Vallellanes.

He is accused of inappropriately touching a student. A parent that spoke on camera, but wanted her name to be anonymous gave her thoughts on the incident.

“I think it’s definitely grooming behavior I don’t think an adult especially an adult in a school system should be touching a child at all.”

Vallellanes started the job on February 1, but has since been fired.

A police report shows he tickled a male student, pulled him off a bench and inappropriately touched him while he was eating lunch in the cafeteria.

“I would have an issue knowing someone tickled my child personally but the fact that it actually escalated to violence I don’t believe this is someone that should be working with child at all,” said the parent.

Many parents at the school were concerned if the school district officials did a background check.

“The national database that you have to clear and the state FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) background databases. You have to go through all of those and be cleared,” said MCPS public information officer Kevin Christian.

Deputies said surveillance video shows the incident happened over the past two days. The victim’s parents watched the video and decided to press charges.

“I think the whole school system in general is the problem not necessarily this one action or one person because you hear all the time on the news of kids getting abused at school in every way possible.”

Vallellanes is in jail on a $10,000 dollar bond. School district officials want parents to call law enforcement if they think their child had inappropriate interactions with him.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.